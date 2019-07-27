AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura lowered their price objective on Carnival from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.17.

NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.41. 4,956,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,012. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.70%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $127,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 97,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,029.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,049. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $122,698,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 9,067,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,360,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,512,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 26,482,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

