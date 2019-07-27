Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $250.00 at Deutsche Bank

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Steris from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Shares of APD stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,610. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $231.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.80. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

In other news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,081,346.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

