Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 212.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of Air T worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air T alerts:

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $18.80 on Friday. Air T has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 million, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.