Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Cut by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 588.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 110.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 687.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.55.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 2,374 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total value of $681,124.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,768.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Raphael Pascaud sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $4,892,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,120,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,283 shares of company stock worth $17,483,871. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.84. 2,953,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,221. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.57. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.97. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.93 and a 1-year high of $398.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.86 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 19.06%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

