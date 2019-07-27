Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.09-1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $585-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.83 million.Align Technology also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $1.09-1.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $306.55.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.84. 2,953,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,221. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.97. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $177.93 and a twelve month high of $398.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.86 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 9,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.65, for a total value of $2,887,591.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,908,739.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,283 shares of company stock worth $17,483,871 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

