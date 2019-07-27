Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million.

ABTX stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.29. The company had a trading volume of 132,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $753.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Director Umesh Jain sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $58,781.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,644.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Louis A. Jr. Waters sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $236,728.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,518 shares of company stock worth $418,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after buying an additional 33,650 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 161,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.82.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

