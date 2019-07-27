Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Short Interest Update

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the June 15th total of 489,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNA. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 431,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 85,994 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

ALNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of ALNA stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.98. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $12.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

