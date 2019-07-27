Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.31

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and traded as low as $12.45. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 5,328 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33.

Get Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 154,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 17,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period.

About Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.