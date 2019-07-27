Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.2% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,354.32.

Alphabet stock traded up $109.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,245.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,058,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,398. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $788.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

