Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Increased to $1,500.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price increased by Cowen from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $118.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,250.41. 4,803,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,879. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $785.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Alphabet has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.51, for a total value of $96,038.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $203,601.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553 shares of company stock worth $645,043 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,316,919,000 after buying an additional 125,866 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after buying an additional 16,857,647 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,763,000 after buying an additional 76,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,267,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,736,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

