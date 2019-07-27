Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Increased to $1,500.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOOG. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,375.73.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $118.29 on Friday, reaching $1,250.41. 4,803,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,879. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,114.66. The stock has a market cap of $785.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 48.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.51, for a total transaction of $96,038.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,601.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553 shares of company stock worth $645,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,316,919,000 after acquiring an additional 125,866 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857,647 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,937,763,000 after acquiring an additional 76,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,267,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,495,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

