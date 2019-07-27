Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $1,350.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus raised Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on SRC Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $37.29 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,354.32.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $109.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,245.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,058,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97. The company has a market cap of $788.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,116.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 48.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 204.8% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

