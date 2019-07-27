Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. 908,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,946. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CFO Christian Storch sold 18,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $691,510.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lipscomb S. Michael purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $484,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,917. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at $434,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $17,662,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

