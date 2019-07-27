Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,241.20.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $30.77 on Friday, hitting $1,943.05. 4,919,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,928.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,993 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,207. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 25,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,701,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

