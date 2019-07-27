AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ABEV. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinseo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.33.

NYSE:ABEV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,620,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,269,400. AMBEV S A/S has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 22.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 859.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 121,307 shares in the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

