Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,736,000 after acquiring an additional 181,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,830 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $149.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $153.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $775,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.78.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.