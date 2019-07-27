Analysts Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.13. Danaher posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $3,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,489,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $2,846,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 613,059 shares of company stock valued at $82,405,586. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.1% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 73,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 30.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 15.7% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.6% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 51,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.28. 1,567,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,665. The stock has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. Danaher has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

