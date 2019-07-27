Analysts Anticipate Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will announce sales of $157.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.30 million and the highest is $157.86 million. Globant reported sales of $127.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $643.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $641.74 million to $645.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $778.23 million, with estimates ranging from $773.40 million to $784.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $146.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $15,761,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 11.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,746,000 after acquiring an additional 107,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after acquiring an additional 106,241 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at $7,472,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,090 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.73. The company had a trading volume of 206,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,747. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.11. Globant has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $111.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.