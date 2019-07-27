Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Healthcare Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

HR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup set a $5.00 target price on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

HR traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 678,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,224. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.35.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, insider John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 13,079 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $419,574.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,297.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.