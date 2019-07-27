Analysts Anticipate Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Post $0.95 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Malibu Boats reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.31 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Intevac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,990,000 after acquiring an additional 52,004 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBUU traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $30.47. 251,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,354. The stock has a market cap of $631.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.13. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

