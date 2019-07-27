Analysts Anticipate Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) will post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Viacom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Viacom reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viacom will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viacom.

Get Viacom alerts:

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Viacom’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to $16.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Viacom from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

NASDAQ VIAB traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $30.97. 2,668,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. Viacom has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $34.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Viacom’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAB. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Viacom by 514.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viacom by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viacom in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viacom by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Viacom by 98.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viacom (VIAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.