Analysts Expect Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Avanos Medical posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $139,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,401,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,517,000 after buying an additional 304,015 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,756,000 after purchasing an additional 523,550 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,358,000 after purchasing an additional 136,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $33,253,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,060,000 after purchasing an additional 144,440 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVNS traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 164,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,235. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.49.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.