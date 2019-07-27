Analysts Expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Harley-Davidson posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush set a $30.00 price objective on Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Atlassian to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.90. 1,890,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,077. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $46.22.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 30,000 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 2,227 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $73,602.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,899 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 86,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

