Analysts Expect Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mediwound’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.13). Mediwound also reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 383.19% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

Mediwound stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. 97,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.50. Mediwound has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $107.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mediwound during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Mediwound by 6.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mediwound by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mediwound by 200.2% during the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 44,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.78% of the company’s stock.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

