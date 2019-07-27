Analysts Set $55.00 Target Price for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s rating score has declined by 20% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $55.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C an industry rank of 99 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $41.04. 513,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,329. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.38.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 302.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

