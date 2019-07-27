Analysts Set Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Price Target at $32.69

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.95.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 283 ($3.70) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 46,953,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,081,044. The firm has a market cap of $288.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

