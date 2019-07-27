Analysts Set Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Price Target at $54.00

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $45,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 16,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.49. 881,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $15.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

