Analysts Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Price Target at $126.00

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.34. The company had a trading volume of 887,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.34. Equifax has a 1-year low of $88.68 and a 1-year high of $144.03.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 944.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.