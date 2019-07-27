Analysts Set HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target at $40.59

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.59.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.05. 926,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,797. HSBC has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in HSBC by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.