Analysts Set Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Price Target at €100.53

Shares of Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €100.53 ($116.89).

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Nord/LB set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MRK stock traded up €0.38 ($0.44) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €94.46 ($109.84). 474,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($133.72). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €92.88.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

