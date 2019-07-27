Analysts Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Target Price at $35.29

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.29.

Several brokerages have commented on NVAX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arcimoto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $1.25 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 400.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 102.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 7,685.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Novavax stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. 532,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,025. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $102.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.23. Novavax has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novavax will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

