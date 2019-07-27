Analysts Set Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) PT at $61.89

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.89.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price objective on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Nucor stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. Nucor has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $68.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.22.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. Nucor’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

In other Nucor news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,081,909.41. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 475,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,827,666.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $406,292.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,100,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,264 shares of company stock worth $7,122,029. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,538,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,158,000 after buying an additional 72,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,998,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,607,000 after purchasing an additional 506,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,772,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,259 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $176,620,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,073,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,854 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

