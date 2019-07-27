Analysts Set Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) Target Price at GBX 170

Shares of Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 170 ($2.22).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, May 20th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Metcash from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

In related news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 23,683 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £43,813.55 ($57,250.16).

LON PETS traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 208.80 ($2.73). 742,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 204.20 ($2.67). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 190.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

