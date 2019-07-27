Analysts Set Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Target Price at $56.40

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of SUPN stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.43. The company had a trading volume of 336,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,894. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.26 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,681 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 747,044 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 178,682 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 36,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

