Analysts Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) PT at $90.54

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.54.

TGT opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Target has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $90.39. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $370,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Target by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

