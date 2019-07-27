Analyzing Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) and FirstService (OTCMKTS:FSV)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) and FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

FirstService pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Advanced Oxygen Technologies does not pay a dividend. FirstService pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstService has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of FirstService shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and FirstService’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 6.44 $10,000.00 N/A N/A FirstService $1.93 billion 1.97 $65.86 million $1.80 58.39

FirstService has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and FirstService, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstService 0 4 0 0 2.00

FirstService has a consensus target price of $107.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.80%. Given FirstService’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FirstService is more favorable than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and FirstService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Oxygen Technologies 17.50% 2.02% 0.91% FirstService -11.58% 26.44% 7.16%

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -0.86, meaning that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstService has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FirstService beats Advanced Oxygen Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Oxygen Technologies Company Profile

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anton Nielsen Vojens, ApS, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. Its property is land only, as well as a 750 square meters parcel that is used as a fuel station. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Randolph, Vermont.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also offers a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, security and concierge/front desk, and landscaping; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related services, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment provides energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment offers property services through 6 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 18 California Closets locations and 9 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It offers residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; exterior residential painting and window cleaning services; fire protection services; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services, as well as related services. This segment provides its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, Floor Coverings International, College Pro Painters, and Century Fire Protection brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

