Analyzing Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) and 3M (OTCMKTS:MMM)

Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) and 3M (NYSE:MMM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Invo Bioscience alerts:

Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Invo Bioscience and 3M, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A 3M 3 7 2 0 1.92

3M has a consensus target price of $182.08, indicating a potential upside of 4.66%. Given 3M’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 3M is more favorable than Invo Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Invo Bioscience and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invo Bioscience -585.49% N/A -117.54% 3M 15.27% 55.05% 14.52%

Dividends

3M pays an annual dividend of $5.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Invo Bioscience does not pay a dividend. 3M pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 3M has raised its dividend for 60 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.6% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of 3M shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invo Bioscience and 3M’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 112.69 -$3.08 million N/A N/A 3M $32.77 billion 3.06 $5.35 billion $10.46 16.63

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Invo Bioscience.

Summary

3M beats Invo Bioscience on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invo Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics segment provides personal protection and transportation safety products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules, fall protection products, self-contained breathing apparatus systems, and gas and flame detection instruments. The company's Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, drug delivery and health information systems, dental and orthodontic products, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films, packaging and interconnection devices, insulating and splicing solutions, touch screens and monitors, renewable energy component solutions, and infrastructure protection products. The company's Consumer segment offers consumer and office tapes and adhesives, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement products, furnace filters, painter tapes, mounting and home care products, sponges, scouring pads, high-performance clothes, protective material products, and adhesive bandages and braces. It also provides cloud-based, conversational artificial intelligence-powered systems. It serves automotive, electronics and automotive electrification, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Invo Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invo Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.