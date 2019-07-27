AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives $87.03 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.80. The company had a trading volume of 144,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,273. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 188.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.71.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.77 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.56%. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $1,019,575.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $233,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,550. Company insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth $93,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at $147,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AppFolio in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

