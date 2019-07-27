Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,318 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut Cray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Nomura decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Applied Materials stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $52.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 22.10%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

