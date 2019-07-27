Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Trading Down 5.9%

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) shares dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.01, approximately 1,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

APLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, June 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($1.19). On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Joel S. Marcus purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 975,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,250,000 shares of company stock worth $12,500,000 over the last quarter.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

