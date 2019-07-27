APR Coin Price Down 47% This Week (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. APR Coin has a total market cap of $22,199.00 and $8.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and TOPBTC. During the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 47% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001681 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded 62.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 8,383,713 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

