Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Update

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,600 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the June 15th total of 1,192,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of analysts have commented on APTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

In other news, Director Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 100,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $386,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after buying an additional 386,018 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 17,914 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,020. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04). Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a negative net margin of 1,166.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.