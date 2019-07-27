Aragon (ANT) Price Up 1.4% This Week

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00008457 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, AirSwap, Bittrex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $24.13 million and $7,290.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00293021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.77 or 0.01606125 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023959 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00118369 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000611 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,198,563 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, AirSwap, IDEX, GOPAX, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

