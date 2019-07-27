Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Receives $50.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.76 per share, with a total value of $256,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 23,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,691.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,075,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth $31,000. Chemical Bank purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth $215,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 36,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 263.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,495. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.16). Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

