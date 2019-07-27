Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 31.83% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million.

Shares of ACRE stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.19. 226,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,914. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $431.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.