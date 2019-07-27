Ark (ARK) Reaches Market Cap of $42.04 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003931 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Livecoin, Upbit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Ark has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $42.04 million and $774,433.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00046022 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000233 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 142,757,750 coins and its circulating supply is 113,443,488 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, COSS, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bit-Z, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

