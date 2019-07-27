ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $40.86 million for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 124.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%.

Shares of NYSE ARR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 782,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,828. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.67. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.60%.

In related news, CEO Scott Ulm bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,298.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel C. Staton bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 88,000 shares of company stock worth $1,583,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

