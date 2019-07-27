Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock Position Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,507 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 158.9% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 47,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,537,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASB traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92. Associated Banc Corp has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $28.13.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $309.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.84 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Stein sold 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,717.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,060 shares of company stock valued at $461,133 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

