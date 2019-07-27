AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Receives $45.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Pareto Securities upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $169.00 target price on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded AstraZeneca from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.51. 4,226,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,870. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.68. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $110.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. FMR LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,373,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,084,000 after buying an additional 21,048,181 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,105,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,977,000 after buying an additional 2,403,920 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,155,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,823,000 after buying an additional 2,157,252 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,207,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,544,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,425,000 after buying an additional 627,941 shares during the period. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

