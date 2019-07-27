ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) Short Interest Up 54.9% in July

ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ASV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,087. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.59 and a beta of 5.85. ASV has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.89.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.49 million. ASV had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASV will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research cut shares of ASV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASV by 18.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 578,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 89,281 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in ASV by 27.7% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 146,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ASV during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in ASV by 5.7% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

ASV Company Profile

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

